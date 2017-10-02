Pres. Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

A gunman’s attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Since Trump’s inauguration, there have been other mass shootings, including one in Texas last month, when a gunman killed eight and was fatally shot by police.

Pam and I are praying for everyone involved in last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Make no mistake: This is terrorism. We have got to do more to prevent events like this moving forward. I’m tired of waking up to horrific news like this, and I’m sure you are, too. — Ralph Northam (@RalphNortham) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking news out of Las Vegas this morning. Cathy and I are praying for victims and all those affected by this act of evil. — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) October 2, 2017

