Police ID couple killed in I-295 crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Pennsylvania couple was killed and Chesterfield County teen was seriously injured in a three-car crash on I-295 Monday afternoon.

Police said that the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on I-295 just south of the exit for North Airport Drive in Henrico County.

Officials say the crash occurred when a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north slowed to merge into traffic to take the exit ramp. When it did so, it was hit in the rear by a northbound tractor-trailer truck. The impact caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control and cross into the left northbound lanes of I-295 where it collided with a northbound 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The impact of the second crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of I-295 into the median and overturn.

Both the man driving and a woman who was riding in the 2013 Jeep died at the scene. They have been identified as 57-year-old Charles A. Decosmo and 56-year-old Linda M. Decosmo, both of Sheppton, Pennsylvania. Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Te female passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Police are still in the process of notifying their next of kin.

The driver of the 2000 Jeep, a 17-year-old from South Chesterfield, was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Larry L. Mognet, 61, of North Dakota, was not injured in the crash. He was also charged with reckless driving.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

