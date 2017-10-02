Official GoFundMe page created for Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting.

The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I've pledged the first $10K. https://t.co/UMcQtZLgmr — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 2, 2017

Sisolak says he’s donated the first $10,000 to the account in a tweet with a link to the page.

The fundraising goal is $500,000. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

