Official GoFundMe page created for Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo created a GoFundMe page to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the mass shooting.
Sisolak says he’s donated the first $10,000 to the account in a tweet with a link to the page.
The fundraising goal is $500,000. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.