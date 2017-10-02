Missing Hanover teen safely located in Petersburg

UPDATE: Kaitlyn Overman, the Hanover County teen who went missing over the weekend, has been safely located in the City of Petersburg, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public,” the department said in a release. “We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media.”

————————————————

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Kaitlyn Michelle Overman, 15, was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the evening of Saturday, September 30. She is described as a 5-foot-2, 160-pound white female with brown hair, blue eyes and a small tattoo on the top of her right foot. Police say she is known to frequent the City of Petersburg.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.