Missing 17-year-old Mechanicsville teen safely located

UPDATE: The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has safely located 17-year-old Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the media for their efforts in quickly communicating this information to the public,” the department said in a release. “We would also like to thank all the citizens that shared this information on social media.”

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson, 17, was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the morning of October 1, 2017. Wilkerson is described as a 5-foot-7, 125-pound black female with brown hair and brown eyes. Wilkerson is known to frequent neighborhoods in the City of Richmond.

Anyone with information regarding Wilkerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

