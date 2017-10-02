Making Strides Walk will raise money, awareness for breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, Oct. 15, walkers will fill the Richmond Raceway track for the 16th annual Making Strides Walk.

Walkers will form teams to raise money for breast cancer. One of the largest teams that will be walking is the Ladies of Elegance team. The team is trying to raise $20,000.

Sylvia Alexander-Wall, who organized the team, stopped by the 8News studio to talk about how to register for the event.

