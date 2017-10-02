Local students donate supplies for animals displaced by Hurricane Irma

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher schools gathered supplies to send to animal shelters impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Dozens of students and parents gathered on the field for St. Catherine’s annual Blessings of the Animals event. This year, students gathered donations to help animal shelters in need in Jacksonville, Florida.

St. Catherine’s Lower School Science Teacher Amy Adkins is working with local veterinarian Betty Baugh to deliver the items to Jacksonville, Florida and bring back animals to find foster homes in Richmond.

“We are hoping to fill our truck with these crates that people have donated and put dogs and cats in them and bring them to Richmond to find them homes,” Adkins said, “because down there they have lost their families, they have lost their homes people have lost their homes and cant keep their animals anymore, and it’s just so sad. We want to help and the people in Richmond are always willing to step up and help.”

Adkins said together the students from the two schools filled a moving truck provided by D1 Moving company, which is owned by St. Christopher’s alum and former UVA football player Alex Vozenilek.

Emma Peay and Julia Hunter Williams were two of the fourth graders helping to load the truck with donations Monday morning.

“We went around to each classroom in the lower school and collected supplies and got a lot of supplies for animals,” Williams said. “They need food to survive and they need help and they need to be taken care of.”

The D1 moving truck will head to Florida, Tuesday morning.

If you would like to continue to help, you can make monetary donations or contact St. Catherine’s School or the Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic.

