Local gun control advocate: ‘He should not have been allowed to have that weapon’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local advocate for more restrictive gun laws is speaking out about the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Andrew Goddard’s son was a survivor of the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech. Since that day, Goddard has been speaking out for more stringent gun control laws.

“I’m always saddened by these events,” Goddard said. “I’m never shocked.”

While Goddard’s heart sinks every time he hears about a mass shooting, he’s never surprised.

The Short Pump man says that’s because nothing changes He believes we need tighter gun laws to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of people like the shooter in Las Vegas.

“He should not have been allowed to have that weapon,” Goddard said. “If he was on the front lines of the military in a war to defend our country, he can have 10 of them, but in a hotel room in Las Vegas? No.”

Goddard’s focus on reforming gun was started after his son Colin was shot four times in that rampage on the Virginia Tech campus.

His son survived, but ever since Andrew has been fighting to keep guns from hurting more people.

He doesn’t want to take people’s weapons away but thinks it should be more difficult for them to get more guns.

“Let’s find out who these people are. What is their mental state? What is their criminal background and if we can get through that, then we keep the guns in the hands of people who aren’t going to do stupid things like this,” Goddard said.

Without change, Goddard believes more shootings like the one in Las Vegas will happen again.

“We can’t live with this,” Goddard said. “We can’t live like this. It’s not part of what this country should be about.”

Goddard doesn’t believe anyone but soldiers should have their hands on fully automatic weapons. He contends these are designed to wipe out large numbers of people on the battlefield.

