Las Vegas Police: Identifying bodies will be ‘long, laborious process’

LAS VEGAS (Associated Press) — Las Vegas police warn that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a “long, laborious process.”

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo also said Monday that investigators are continuing their collection of evidence and working to reunite people with relatives who were at the shooting site.

Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he opened fire at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

Authorities have set up hotlines and centers to help people track down relatives.

Lombardo says he expects a convention center to be used for that because authorities need a large space.

