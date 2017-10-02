George Mason Univ. student dies after falling from window

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Officials say a student at George Mason University in Virginia has died after he possibly took a hallucinogenic drug and then crashed through a fifth-floor dormitory window.

GMU spokesman Michael Sandler says witnesses told police the 19-year-old sophomore was on a hallucinogenic substance when he ran through the Potomac Heights residence hall window and fell to the ground Saturday. Sandler says when police arrived, the student was alive but unresponsive.

News outlets report Campus Police Chief Carl Rowan Jr. said in an email that no foul play was suspected, but other students may have the hallucinogenic drug and could be at risk.

Sandler declined to say what type of hallucinogen the student is believed to have taken. A toxicology exam by the medical examiner is pending.

