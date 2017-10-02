Last Vegas concert shooting was ‘worst case scenario’ for law enforcement, expert says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness expert at VCU says Sunday night’s mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert is a ‘worst case’ scenario for law enforcement.

The expert told 8News the fact this shooting happened at a concert in the open, with a shooter aiming from high ground, made for unbelievable challenges facing the crowd and authorities.

It was a terrifying and deadly scene as thousands ran while shots rained down from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“This is almost the worst case scenario for law enforcement trying to stop a shooter,” Dr. William Pelfrey told 8News.

Dr. Pelfrey, with VCU’s Wilder School, has researched and written extensively about Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He said last night’s Las Vegas shooting was especially difficult for authorities to respond to.

“Because it happened at night, they had little light going up, all the light was pointed down at the venue which blinded them,” Dr. Pelfrey explained. “So they had to first identify a direction, then identify a range of floors, and then enter the building, attack those floors and then try to determine which floor had the shooter.”

As far as preparing security for the concert …

“A security expert is going to try and set up a perimeter that they can contain,” Dr. Pelfrey said.

But Dr. Pelfrey said that would have been impossible to do with the concert taking place in an open field surrounded by tall buildings.

“The Secret Service won’t allow a President or a Vice President to go in our out of a building that has an uncovered access or egress point because they want to prevent exactly this kind of thing,” Dr. Pelfrey explained. “The high shooter.”

Dr. Pelfrey said research has shown a common factor among those that survive disasters.

“People who were most likely to survive a disaster, had a plan,” he said.

He said while some thought the shots were firecrackers, others wisely took cover or ran.

“If you put just a little bit of mental energy into thinking about escape paths, what could happen and what you’re likely to do, then you’re much better prepared than somebody who did not do those things,” Dr. Pelfrey said.

When asked if police can do anything to prevent similar tragedies, Dr. Pelfrey said, simply, “the answer is probably, ‘no.'”

“Pushing the see something, say something message will significantly enhance public safety,” he added.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.