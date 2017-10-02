Expert: Islamic State claiming Las Vegas shooting could mean group is weakening

(WRIC) — While the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Sunday night’s shooting at a Las Vegas concert, the FBI says the shooter has no connection to the terrorist organization.

A VCU homeland security expert told 8News he doesn’t believe the terrorist group had anything to do with the shooting.

Dr. William Pelfrey said the fact the terrorist organization is taking credit despite offering no evidence of that claim could be nothing more than an attempt to stay in the news. He said it could also be a sign the group is getting weaker.

“There have been significant combat efforts in the Middle East targeting ISIL and targeting their leaders, and some of those have seen success, so it could be ISIL is struggling to gain attention,” Dr. Pelfrey said.

Dr. Pelfrey said that in the past, the group has provided proof they were connected to an attack but have yet to do so with the Las Vegas shooting.

