Blood donors needed in the wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross and Virginia Blood Services are asking for the public’s help in donating blood to give to the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The American Red Cross has already provided blood to hospitals in the area to help the injured, and have more blood products on the way. Virginia Blood Services said in a statement that they have also shipped blood to the area.

As a result, both groups are now asking for additional blood donations to help meet local demand and to share with the victims in Las Vegas.

“It’s crucial we constantly replenish the supply so that we’re ready for tragic situations like the shooting in Las Vegas,” Virginia Blood Services said in a statement.

You can donate to Virginia Blood Services by scheduling an appointment on their website, or by calling 1–(800) 989-4438.

“Eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

