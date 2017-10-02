“Baby Buns” gets his first timeout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kaleb “Baby Buns” Graves’ parents have been documenting all of his major milestones on their Facebook page, from his first car ride to his first time at the mall. On Sunday, they shared a new “first” with their loyal Facebook followers — Baby Buns’ first timeout.

His mother, Dana Graves, put Kaleb in timeout because he pulled out his breathing tube. She shared a video of him in timeout, and it’s racked up thousands of likes.

“Baby Buns,” as he is known after a viral video showed his mom telling her husband she was pregnant with “buns in the oven,” was born prematurely. He weighed just 13 ounces and doctors weren’t sure he would survive.

Kaleb spent nearly a year in the hospital but is now at home with family. 8News has been following his journey since the beginning.

