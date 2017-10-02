8News anchor to moderate lieutenant governor candidate forum Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Election Day is just over a month away and the Urban League Greater Richmond Young Professionals is offering you the chance to meet the candidates starting with a candidate for lieutenant governor.

On Monday night, 8News Anchor Whitney Harris is teaming up with the Urban League to moderate a forum with lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax.

It’s a nonpartisan event and both candidates were invited. They’ll be addressing topics including education, affordable housing, health care, and criminal justice and there will be time for the audience to ask questions.

It’s from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peter Paul Development Center located at 1708 N 22nd Street in Richmond. It’s free and open to the public and there will be some refreshments.

