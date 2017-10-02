6-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A child has died after being struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the Twin Rivers Apartment complex located in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive. Police say the child was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center by a good Samaritan who was in the area at the time of the accident.

The child, who has been identified as 6-year-old Jamari Howard of Hopewell, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling through the parking lot of the complex when the child entered the roadway from an obstructed location and was struck. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time. although the Criminal Investigations Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed or were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident, contact Detective Roland Grimm of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

