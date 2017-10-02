2 dead in I-295 crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 which killed two people.

Police said that the crash happened northbound on I-295 just south of the exit for North Airport Drive in Henrico County.

As of 3:25 p.m., there was a traffic backup in the area caused by lane closures.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.