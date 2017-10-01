Man injured in early Sunday morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man shot in the thigh.
Police received a call around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 1600 block of Gunn Street. Once on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police don’t have any suspect information nor a motive to release at this time.
