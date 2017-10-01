Kickers drop home-finale 1-0 to Orlando City B

The following comes from a Richmond Kickers press release

RICHMOND, VA — (Sunday, October 1, 2017) — The Richmond Kickers (7-15-8) closed out the 2017 home campaign falling to Orlando City B (10-8-12) at City Stadium Sunday evening in front of a crowd of 6,581. Hadji Barry scored the only goal of the match in the 80th minute from a cross by second half substitute Michael Cox.

Orlando looked to get on the board in the 8th minute. Jordan Schweitzer fed the ball over the top for Barry as he was making his run towards goal. William Yomby slid in with a last ditch effort right as Barry was pulling his leg back for the shot, conceding a corner kick for Orlando.

The best chance for the Kickers came just before the end of the first half. Tony Rocha tripped Sunny Jane from behind on the outside of the Orlando box, setting up a free kick opportunity for Richmond. Jane stood over the free kick and looks to go towards Jake Fenlason’s left. Fenlason read the free kick correctly, diving to make the stop preventing the Lesotho international a goal.

OCB continued to press for a goal through Danny Deakin in the 50th minute. Deakin received the ball just to the right of the center of the field from Jordan Schweitzer. Deakin took a touch and turned letting a shot rip from about 30 yards. Travis Worra stretched to get a hand on the shot to put it over the goal.

The visitors would finally strike, finding the breakthrough goal in the 80th minute. Hadji Barry received the ball in the midfield to start the attack for OCB. He then pushed the ball out wide right to Michael Cox as he made a run up the sideline. Cox then put the ball back in towards Barry as he continued his run in towards goal, as Barry just put enough on the ball to get it past Worra to find the back of the net.

The Kickers will hit the road for two road matches to close out their 25th anniversary season, first traveling to Saint Louis FC Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. A week later the Kickers will finish off the season as they take a trip to Louisville Slugger Field to take on Louisville City FC.