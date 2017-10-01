Community hosts baby shower for mother who lost everything in fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico mother was given a special baby shower in Richmond Sunday.

It was in July that Joreatha Lewis saw everything she loved get destroyed by a fire in her apartment.

Her three children Jeremiah, Shyla and Sage and her fiancé Shawn Ross all died from their injuries a few days later.

Now, she is just weeks away from giving birth to a baby boy and a community of strangers felt so moved by her story that they wanted to give her something special.

“Let’s get the community to shower her with gifts shower her with love,” said organizer Kelli lemon.

Kelli lemon said when she and a friend Amy Wentz first heard Joreatha Lewis’ story, they were compelled to find a way to bring joy to this mom-to-be.

“I made a couple phone calls,” Lemon said. “It didn’t take anything for everyone to jump on board.”

Everything from the venue (Mama J’s) to the food to the decorations was all donated.

“To see so many people without question give, to see so many people want to be a part of the baby shower and we had to turn some people away, that is what makes us know we are doing the right thing,” Lemon said. “That’s what community in Richmond is supposed to be about.”

Lemon said this shower is just the beginning because this community will be supporting this mother in the months and years to come.

“I say today is not the end because in the long run her son is going to need a lot of love,” said Lemon.

In a room of Redskins burgundy and gold, it was hard for this mom to be to put into words her gratitude for her friends, family and strangers.

“She wanted to thank everybody that came today that she didn’t know, just say thank you,” Lemon said.

If you would like to help, Lewis is registered at Target, Babies R Us and Burlington Coat Factory.

You can also donate to the Joreatha “Jojo” Lewis fund at Essex Bank.