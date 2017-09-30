Two people shot in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 12:30pm Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Ave.

Two people were shot, both taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries, and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are approximately 4 suspects they are looking for.

No description of those suspects have been release yet.

