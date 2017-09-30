Suspect in Henrico bank robbery shows handgun before grabbing bag of money

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police is investigating a bank robbery at Woodforest National Bank in the 7900 block of Brook Rd.

Police received a call from tellers at the bank about the robbery around 2:15pm.

Officers, detectives and FBI agents were told that the suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the teller.

During the exchange a handgun was displayed before the suspect grabbed the bag of money and fled on foot from the Walmart store where the bank is located on the inside.

The suspect is being described as a white male, 5’6 to 5’8″ tall wearing a black tackel hat, black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about this suspect, or who may have observed this individual in the Wal-Mart or area parking lots, are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

