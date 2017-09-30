Ashanti Billie’s body found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – The FBI announced that the body of Ashanti Billie was found Friday morning.

A source close to the family told 10 On Your Side that the family was notified about a body being found behind a church in Charlotte. Local TV stations in Charlotte are reporting the discovery of a body of what appears to be a woman.

The family was told to be prepared to head to Charlotte.

FBI Norfolk released the following statement Friday:

We are aware of the situation regarding human remains found in Charlotte area, but there has been no positive identification at this time. We are looking into it but can’t confirm anything.

Ashanti was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work on September 18.

Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released this statement Saturday afternoon:

It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina. I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Thank you to the investigative team which includes the FBI, NCIS, Virginia Beach Police Department, and Norfolk Police Department for your tireless devotion to finding Ashanti. Your commitment to this effort demonstrates the true heart of law enforcement and I am proud of each and every one of you. Our community should know that our work does not end here. Now our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her. We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law. We are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information should contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100.”