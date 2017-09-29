The Recycling Perks program is Positively Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Valerie Burrell is trying out a new spot for coffee, and on this morning her cup of java is free.

“To know that we’re making an impact on the environment while getting perks, that’s a great thing,” says Burrell, who is visiting The Urban Farmhouse Market & Café in Midlothian for the first time.

For about two years, Burrell has been a part of the Recycling Perks program. It rewards participants for leaving their containers curbside on collection day.

About 300 local businesses offer incentives from oil changes to haircuts to food.

“We find it fun finding new restaurants and using the perks there,” explains Burrell.

“It’s like icing on the cake,” adds Richmond Recycling Perks spokesperson, Carrie Friar. “You know you’re already doing your part by recycling, but this way you kinda have a benefit from doing it.”

Recycling Perks is currently available to residents of the City of Richmond, Colonial Heights and Ashland. It is free to sign up for the program.

“It’s a win-win for the local businesses who partner with us, it’s a win-win for the residents, it’s a win-win for the city, and at the end also, it helps our environment,” says Sandra Hungate, Vice President of Recycling Perks.

Burrell likes Recycling Perks because it has become a family affair. She teaches her grandchildren about recycling and often lets them pick the perk.

“It’s a fun time just looking through them to find out what’s going to be best for us this week,” she says.

Recycling Perks is also about education. Representatives go into schools and civic centers to show what can and cannot be recycled.

To sign up or learn more about the program, follow this link.

