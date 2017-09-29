SUV rolls over after being struck by private school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police confirm that a private school bus driver was transported to the hospital Friday after colliding with an SUV in Chesterfield County.

This is the second school bus accident in the last hour in the county.

Police said the bus crash happened at the intersection of East Hundred Road and Enon Church road and involved a bus from The Goddard School.

Preliminary investigations show that the driver of the bus may have run a red light, causing the bus to strike the SUV, causing it to roll over.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.