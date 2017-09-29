Roanoke teen arrested for multiple stabbings in Radford

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A Roanoke teen is in custody for allegedly stabbing multiple people Thursday night.

The aggravated assaults occurred in the 1300 block of Lawrence Street shortly before 11 p.m. Officers arrived and found three victims suffering from stab wounds.

Police later arrested 18-year old Elijah Nichols, who is being held without bond.

The victims are being treated at an area hospital.

