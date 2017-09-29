Police investigating early-morning shooting in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the city’s east end.

Police tell 8News the shooting occurred at around 4:35 a.m. on North 21st Street, near Fairfield Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

