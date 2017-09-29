National Coffee Day deals

Richmond, Va (WRIC) — National Coffee Day is September 29th, so we brewed up some statistics on the java industry.
According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily. That amounts to about 66 billion cups per year. And a Gallup poll finds the coffee industry in America totals $36 billion each year.
The average coffee drinker has 3.1 cups of coffee every day.
Here are some places you can get a good deal Friday:
- Dunkin’ Donuts: At Dunkin’ Donuts you can get a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or large hot coffee.
- Krispy Kreme: At Krispy Kreme you can get one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.
- Sheetz: If you order through the Sheetz app, you can get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte.
- Wawa: On Friday, you can get a free coffee of any size at Wawa.
- Keurig: You can get 20 percent off all pods through October 1.
