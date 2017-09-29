National Coffee Day deals

Richmond, Va (WRIC) — National Coffee Day is September 29th, so we brewed up some statistics on the java industry.

According to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily. That amounts to about 66 billion cups per year. And a Gallup poll finds the coffee industry in America totals $36 billion each year.

The average coffee drinker has 3.1 cups of coffee every day.

Here are some places you can get a good deal Friday:

Dunkin’ Donuts: At Dunkin’ Donuts you can get a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of a medium or large hot coffee.

At Krispy Kreme you can get one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Sheetz: If you order through the Sheetz app, you can get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Wawa: On Friday, you can get a free coffee of any size at Wawa.

Keurig: You can get 20 percent off all pods through October 1.

