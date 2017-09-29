Missing Amelia, Cumberland teens found

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The missing 16-year-olds from Amelia County and Cumberland County who were reported missing Thursday have been located safely.

Deputies from the two sheriff’s offices said that with the help of tips, they were able to find the teenagers in Powhatan County and returned them to their families Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

