Man stabbed near Carytown Kroger parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said that a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near a bakery in Carytown.

Police said that the incident happened sometime after 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Cary Street. This is very close to the Kroger grocery store and Montana Gold Bakery.

While police did not offer a suspect description, they said the person responsible was last seen running east on Cary Street.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center where they are currently receiving treatment.

