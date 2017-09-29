Man arrested in connection with I-95 chase, attempted murder of Henrico officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task force arrested a man Friday afternoon in connection with the police chase that happened Thursday evening on I-95.

U.S. Marshals representatives said that George William Gentry, Jr., of North Chesterfield, was arrested a little after 1 p.m. after they pinned his vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Magellan Parkway and East Parham Road in Henrico County. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Gentry was targeted by the U.S. Marshals after multiple felony warrants for his arrest were issued in Chesterfield, Henrico, Augusta and Richmond. His charges include a probation violation, robbery, grand larceny, breaking and entering burglary, theft of a firearm, drug possession and attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Gentry was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Just before midnight Wednesday, Henrico County Police attempted to arrest Gentry as he was sitting in a red Ford Escape in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, Gentry abruptly backed his vehicle into an arresting officer’s vehicle, injuring the officer who was standing next to it. Gentry then drove over a curb and around a blocking vehicle before eluding arrest. The officer was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. As a result, Gentry was charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer.

In the early evening hours Thursday, U.S. Marshals found Gentry again behind the wheel of the red Ford Escape in the city of Richmond. The team followed him throughout the city and onto I-95 South. Virginia State Police joined the chase after attempting a stop on I-95 south of Petersburg. Gentry again fled in the vehicle, eluding state police and U.S. Marshals, after turning back north on I-95, onto 288 north and back into Richmond where he shut his headlights off and managed to escape capture.

No one was injured in the extensive pursuit.

Gentry will likely face additional charges of eluding police.

Virginia State Police, Richmond City Police, Henrico County Police and Chesterfield County Police aided U.S. Marshals in capturing Gentry.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.