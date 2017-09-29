Let’s Eat RVA: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — How do you start your day? Our guess is, like 400 million Americans, with a cup of coffee. But did you ever think about how long it takes to make that single cup of coffee?

We’re not just talking about adding the water and the grinds and having that cup, we’re talking about the whole process, from start to finish.

And what makes a cup of coffee delectable? Well, every person has their own taste and desires and what their expectations are in a cup of coffee. At Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company in Richmond, they’re working hard to give you many different flavors to suit your palate.

A couple of years ago Blanchard’s started to deal directly with the coffee producing farms in Nicaragua and Colombia. This gives them the opportunity to meet with the farmer’s and try to grow that specific flavor that they’re looking for cup in and cup out.

In this Edition of Let’s Eat RVA, Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin sit down with David Blanchard and Stephen Robertson to learn about the process of making coffee from their point of view.

