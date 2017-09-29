Hundreds attend Coffee with Strangers RVA to benefit Salvation Army

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday is National Coffee Day, and while the are all kinds of freebies to take advantage of, it’s also a reason to raise money for a good cause.

Let’s Eat RVA bloggers Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin attended Coffee with Strangers RVA, held locally at Ellwood Thompson’s food market in Carytown. They were joined by hundreds of others who showed up to enjoy a cup of Joe and good conversation.

Those who attended were asked to make a small donation, and Ellwood Thompson’s matched every dollar they received that will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.