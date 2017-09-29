Governor and First Lady celebrate Feed Virginia Day of Action

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday is Feed Virginia Day of Action. It’s to raise awareness of organizations that are working to increase access to food and encourage Virginians to get involved with the fight against hunger.

“We know that hunger is a problem. It’s Hunger Action Month, and so this is our way in the Commonwealth of Virginia of making sure we’re raising awareness, getting the word out and also thinking together with partnerships like FeedMore,” said First Lady of Virginia Dorothy McAuliffe.

The First Lady and Gov. Terry McAuliffe stopped by FeedMore in Richmond Friday. They met with volunteers and thanked them for their work.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) helped pack meals for distribution.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dropped off 20,000 pounds of food to help feed neighbors in need.

Two FeedMore team members, Renaldo Carter and Pam Custer, helped out at the Houston Food Bank after Hurricane Harvey. The governor presented them with medallions for their work.

The governor said, across Virginia, there were 1,164 events planned for Feed Virginia Day of Action.

He and the First Lady made a stop at the Capitol Square Farmers’ Market.

Mrs. McAuliffe recognized efforts in urban agriculture and visited a produce stand in Hillside Court.

“It’s just been really wonderful to see the turnout and the interest and enthusiasm and the willingness of all of our Virginians coming together to help others,” she said.

There are more than 300 organizations in Virginia working to bring food and people together. To learn more about the effort by Virginia Food Access Network, click HERE.

