Developer scraps plans for long anticipated Hanover outlet mall

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The developer behind a long-anticipated outlet mall in Hanover County just scrapped plans for the project.

It was planned for a 43-acre plot of land on Lewistown Road near I-95.

A representative for Craig Realty says it will now re-purpose the property.

A struggling retail market may have influenced the decision to pull the plug on the shopping center.

“I think this exit was going to explode if that outlet mall got built, but it’s just going to take a lot more time,” explains Scott Faison. He owns Cigar Realm, a shop just across the street from the outlet center that was supposed to be built.

Faison opened here because he believed the mall would attract a lot of people to the area.

“So I’m disappointed,” he says, “Disappointed for the county and some of the other businesses here, but we’re very successful so we”re not overly concerned.”

Nearby Mexico Restaurant chose its location because of the planned outlet center. According to manager David Garcia, the first year was a struggle. This year has been a little better. But now Garcia insists they need to find another way to build the business.

“Now that that’s not going to happen, I hope they continue to develop at least. Maybe bring homes or condos or something like that and maybe like a big gas station,” he explains.

Since the land is prime property, just off of the interstate, business owners do believe something good will come of it.

“It is really the only undeveloped exit around Richmond, and so it’s just a matter of time. Something is going to go there,” adds Faison.

The loss of the outlet mall is a huge financial hit for Hanover County.

A spokesperson for Hanover County says that as of Friday morning, the developer hadn’t shared with the county that it changed its mind.

