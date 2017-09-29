Bush, Hillary Clinton to help raise money in Virginia race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former President George W. Bush and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are raising money for their preferred candidates in the closely watched Virginia governor’s race.

Clinton will be the featured guest at a fundraiser for Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in New York on Oct. 4, while Bush is slated to headline a fundraiser for Republican Ed Gillespie on Oct. 16 in Alexandria.

Gillespie was a senior White House adviser during Bush’s presidency. Bush has given $50,000 to Gillespie’s campaign and political action committee.

Northam is facing Gillespie in one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests in November. The swing state contest is viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump’s first year in office and a preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

