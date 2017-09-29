Ashanti Billie’s family notified about a body found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – 8News affiliate WAVY has learned of a possible lead in the case of the disappearance of Ashanti Billie.
A source close to the family said that they were notified Friday that a body was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Local TV stations in Charlotte are reporting that a body, of what appears to be a woman, was found this morning behind a church.
Parents of missing Virginia Beach college student just want her home
The family was told to be prepared to head to Charlotte if needed.
Ashanti was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work on September 18.
There is no other information at this time.
