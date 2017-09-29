Ashanti Billie’s family notified about a body found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – 8News affiliate WAVY has learned of a possible lead in the case of the disappearance of Ashanti Billie.

A source close to the family said that they were notified Friday that a body was found in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Local TV stations in Charlotte are reporting that a body, of what appears to be a woman, was found this morning behind a church.

The family was told to be prepared to head to Charlotte if needed.

Ashanti was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work on September 18.

There is no other information at this time.

