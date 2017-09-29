Accreditation denied for Petersburg school at center of cheating scandal

Related Coverage 5 teachers fired after investigation finds SOL violations at Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Board of Education has withheld accreditation from an elementary school in Petersburg where a cheating scandal resulted in the firing of five teachers.

The board’s vote Thursday came after state education officials determined that teachers at A.P. Hill Elementary School inappropriately helped students taking the Standards of Learning tests last spring.

A report released last month said some students told investigators they were told to raise their hands when they answered a question so that a teacher could review it and encourage them to check their work if the answer was wrong.

In a statement, the school division said a new principal and assistant principal are in place and the school is “moving forward to provide engaging and relevant learning opportunities so that our students will achieve and succeed.”

