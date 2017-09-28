Woman says she witnessed dogs being abandoned: ‘It tore my heart to pieces’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help to save two injured dogs.

Animal Control thinks the dogs may have been thrown from a car, causing their injuries. 8News spoke with an eyewitness who says she saw what happened.

Debbie Miller claims the dogs weren’t thrown out but instead, a man got out of his car and dropped them off not too far from her home in Richmond’s southside.

She says she’s speaking out tonight for people to know what really happened.

Miller said she has a calling to look after animals.

“Everybody knows I’m a dog-lover, I’m an animal-lover, and I want to make sure they are taken care of,” Miller said.

She goes out of her way to take care of stray animals, letting them eat with her own pets.

On Tuesday, Miller said two unfamiliar dogs made their way to her neighborhood. Richmond Animal Care and Control say they may have been thrown from a car. Miller said regardless, the person responsible should be held accountable.

“If they find out who they belong to, somebody’s going to be in trouble,” she said.

When asked if she approached the man to find out why he was getting rid of the dogs, Miller said she felt uncomfortable approaching him.

“I didn’t actually see him, I just saw the car and my concern was the dogs…and it was at night time,” she said.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said the male pit bull suffered a treatable head injury.

The female pit bull suffered a fractured pelvis and multiple fractures in both back legs and will need surgery.

“The black one was so frail it was… it was just … it tore my heart to pieces,” Miller said.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said an investigation is underway to find out who is responsible for leaving these two dogs in this condition.

If you would like to make a donation to help care for the dogs, you can do so here.

