Volunteers needed beginning in October for annual Thanksgiving feast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Giving Heart needs your help to get ready for the area’s largest Thanksgiving feast.

Starting next week, volunteers will meet every Friday to assemble gift boxes for guests at the holiday meal.

Each year thousands of people go to the Greater Richmond Convention Center for food and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day.

“The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is a hands-on, interactive volunteer event that serves many faces in our community,” explains Vicki Neilson, the Founding and Executive Director. “From the elderly to those on the street, from the working class family to the college student that can’t return home for the holiday, it provides a feel good moment to those of all ages.”

The gift box volunteer opportunity is taking place each Friday from October 6 through November 17, 2017. It will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at CARITAS, located at 1125 Commerce Street in Richmond.

Sign up to help with gift boxes by following this link.

The Giving Heart also needs volunteers for Thanksgiving Day. Last year 850 men, women and children helped to make the meal happen.

“You’ll find a wide range of opportunities,” says Neilson. “Table Hosting as a family or group, serving the meal as a Youth Ambassador, working beverages and dessert carts, and even providing entertainment. Visit our website for a list of volunteer areas that range from all ages!”

