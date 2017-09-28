VCU student injured in hit and run speaks out about what happened

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A VCU student is speaking out for the first time after she was struck by a hit and run driver a few weeks back.

Police are still asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Police have released pictures and video of the car they are looking for, and are offering a big reward to find the person responsible.

“They just never gave it a second thought,” the student, who wishes to remain anonymous said. “I heard them accelerating as they ran me over.”

The student, who asked to only be identified as Lynn said she was walking to her boyfriend’s apartment when out of nowhere she was violently struck by a car.

“I never saw the car coming,” Lynn said. “It hit me directly on my left side, here, broke my pelvis in four places and they never slowed down.”

It all happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. VCU Police say a red or orange 2017 Ford Escape hit the student at North Belvidere and West Grace Streets and kept going.

Authorities say they were able to track the car through the city using security cameras. At one point they caught the same car on camera going the wrong way on Broad Street.

Lynn said she couldn’t believe what was happening.

“They just hit me, ran me over, dragged me down the street about 50 feet,” she said. “I was just in shock and just shivering, it was crazy, it was so cold, and honestly, terrified.”

Police and ambulances were there within minutes.

“The pain was terrible, I’ve never felt worse pain in my life,” Lynn said.

For now, Lynn is unable to walk, go to the bathroom by herself, or take showers. She says it will be months in rehab before she can do any of the things she took for granted before the accident.

“It’s kind of crazy, I’ve had to completely change my lifestyle to accommodate this for now,” she said.

Still, amazingly, Lynn says she feels lucky.

“I’m really lucky as far as injuries go,” she said. “It could have been a lot worse. If that car had hit me a different way, I might not even be here today, so I’m just so thankful.”

She’s hoping anyone who may have information about what happened will come forward.

VCU Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

If you think you know information about this crime, call the VCU Police Department, non-emergency at (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screenshots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police. Tips are monitored 24/7.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Richmond Crime Stoppers online or by calling (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.