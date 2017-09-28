Toddler accidentally shoots self in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the 200 block of Gallery Court, Thursday evening.

The Newport News Police Department says that the emergency call came in at 7:42 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, the father of the child said he was downstairs when the child found the gun upstairs. The child then defeated the safety and accidentally shot himself.

The father then took the child to a neighbor’s house, where first aid was given until the arrival of medical personnel.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

