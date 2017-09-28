The Virginia State Fair begins Friday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Fair opens Friday and will include the usual array of farm animals and rides.

However, not everything is going to be the same as last year.

“This year we’ve made a few changes based on comments by our fairgoers, so we’ve tried to make the footprint a little smaller so people don’t have to walk quite as far,” Kathy Dixon with the State Fair of Virginia said.

But the smaller footprint will still be packed with big fun.

As always, the fair is a great place to see animals. You’ll find them in Young McDonald’s Farm.

“Because people aren’t familiar with farms, they’re not familiar with agriculture, so they know when they come to the state fair, they can see cows, they can see pigs, they can see goats that are climbing on goat mountain, and it’s just a really great experience to make that connection,” Dixon said.

Along with the animals, fairgoers can get an up-close lesson on agriculture. There’s a crop plot filled with tobacco, corn, barley and milo.

This year, the fair is hosting a Barn Appetit dinner. That’s a special farm to fork meal made up of locally sourced foods and craft beers.

You’ll need a ticket for that event, but all of the concerts at the State Fair are free.

“And of course we have our rides and our food and entertainment. We have it all. It’s the greatest 10 days of the year,” Dixon said.

