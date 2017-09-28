Police involved in vehicle pursuit along I-95

CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — State Police and police in Richmond were involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening up and down I-95 that resulted in the vehicle escaping.

State Police said they became involved in the chase at 6:45 p.m. at the request of Richmond Police.

State Police officials said they attempted to stop a vehicle headed south on I-95 near Exit 73.

When the suspect vehicle refused to stop, state police pursued the vehicle, which eventually turned back north.

While they were chasing the vehicle, it re-entered the city of Richmond at which point police lost sight of it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

