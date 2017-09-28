Pedestrian seriously injured in Forest Hill collision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are reporting a serious crash involving a pedestrian in the city’s southside Thursday evening.

According to police, a person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Sheila Lane.

Police said the incident happened when the pedestrian was hit while crossing Forest Hill in the westbound lane. Police said the pedestrian is in critical condition.

The driver stayed on scene and police are currently speaking with the Commonwealth Attorney about whether or not to press charges.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

