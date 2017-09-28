Nottoway sheriff’s deputy seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Nottoway County Sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

State Police who responded to the incident said that they were called to the scene in the 8000 block of Courthouse Road in Nottoway County at about 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Deputy Franklin G. Tanner, 25, of Blackstone suffering from serious injuries which required that he be flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Police said that Tanner was traveling westbound on Courthouse Road when he ran off the right side of the road in a curve, hitting a stump and then a tree on the driver’s side of the car.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

