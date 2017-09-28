I-95, Temple Ave. ramps to close for Colonial Heights interchange project

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — As part of the I-95/Temple Ave. interchange improvements project, crews will close all ramps at the interchange (Exit 54) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to expect major delays in the area and use alternate routes where possible. Detour signs will direct I-95 traffic to the Southpark Blvd. (Exit 53) interchange heading both north and south.

When the ramps reopen, the new roundabout configuration will be in place on Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Temple Ave. will remain open during this time.

Traffic impacts for the week of Oct. 2-6:

Monday, Oct 2

The new ramps and roundabout will be in place.

Monday, Oct. 2-Friday, Oct. 6

Temple Ave. east/west (Colonial Heights) – Alternating lanes will be closed between Conduit Rd. and Hamilton Ave. for light pole installation and median and center island concrete pours.

Project Outreach

VDOT is visiting area community groups interested in learning more about the project. Project and communications team members are making presentations and demonstrating the new roundabout configuration using a walkable floor display. Interested in a presentation or demonstration? Call Lindsay LeGrand at (804) 524-6179 or email Lindsay.LeGrand@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

Project information

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is improving the interchange at the I-95 ramps and Temple Ave. in Colonial Heights. The project will replace the existing interchange with a roundabout and extend the interstate ramps to improve safety and smooth traffic flow. For more information about the I-95 Temple Ave. interchange improvements project, visit www.95templeimprovements.org or call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

