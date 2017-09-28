Henrico Police investigating slew of west end break-ins

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating after a slew of brazen break-ins.

Investigators say at least five cars in the Kingston neighborhood were broken into overnight.

One of the victims, who didn’t want to be identified, just moved to the west end neighborhood a few months ago.

“My dog barked around 3:30 a.m., and he usually doesn’t bark unless there’s something going on outside, so we came down to check it out and my car door, the back door was open,” she says.

The woman believes her car might have been unlocked. Police say that makes anyone an easy target.

“Historically this is a crime of opportunity,” explains Lt. Chris Garrett, “Where people that leave their cars unlocked are the ones that are victimized. Most frequently, these people involved in this type of offense will pull on car doors. If the doors locked, they will go to one that’s unlocked.”

Neighbors think the culprit had nerve since several police officers live on the street and at least one had a marked patrol vehicle in his driveway.

Not long after neighbors called 911, officers were dispatched to an intersection less than a mile away.

Someone crashed a stolen car at the corner of Springfield and Meredith Woods Road.

Inside that vehicle, police found stolen items that may have come from the cars in Kingston.

Neighbors say they’ve learned a lesson.

“Always lock your car. Remove your valuables. If you don’t take them from the car, at least lock them in the trunk, out of sight,” adds Lt. Garrett.

