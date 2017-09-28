Henrico police investigating series of car break-ins in Glen Allen

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred overnight in a Glen Allen neighborhood.

According to police, people have been waking up to discover their cars have been broken into and belongings stolen on Kingscroft Drive.

Police say there’s no immediate threat to the public.

