Four Virginia universities make top 100 in Wall Street Journal college rankings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four universities in Virginia have been named to the top 100 in the Wall Street Journal’s rankings of colleges in the U.S.

The University of Virginia was the highest ranked in the Commonwealth, at No. 56. UVA was also listed as the 10th best public school in the nation.

University of Richmond was ranked 61st, and Washington and Lee University, 73rd.

The College of William & Mary was ranked the 100th best college in the U.S.

The Journal also recognized Hampden-Sydney College as the tenth best school that students say prepared them for their careers.

